RNLI rescue at Castle Archdale as speedboat goes adrift

ENNISKILLEN RNLI came to the aid of four people after a speedboat went adrift due to engine problems in shallow water off Castle Archdale recently.

Following a request from Belfast Coastguard, the volunteer crew launched the station lifeboat John and Jean Lewis to go to the aid of a 16ft speedboat that had encountered engine difficulties and was adrift in a shallow area of Lower Lough Erne.

Although weather conditions on the day were described as “choppy”, the crew quickly found the drifting boat on the western side of Crevinishaghy Island.

The four adults on board were brought to Castle Archdale Marina safely by the volunteer crew.

