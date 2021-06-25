+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogethernewsRNLI rescue at Castle Archdale as speedboat goes adrift
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
RESCUE. . . An RNLI lifeboat

RNLI rescue at Castle Archdale as speedboat goes adrift

Posted: 9:22 am June 25, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN RNLI came to the aid of four people after a speedboat went adrift due to engine problems in shallow water off Castle Archdale recently.

Following a request from Belfast Coastguard, the volunteer crew launched the station lifeboat John and Jean Lewis to go to the aid of a 16ft speedboat that had encountered engine difficulties and was adrift in a shallow area of Lower Lough Erne.

Although weather conditions on the day were described as “choppy”, the crew quickly found the drifting boat on the western side of Crevinishaghy Island.

Advertisement

The four adults on board were brought to Castle Archdale Marina safely by the volunteer crew. 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:22 am June 25, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA