Police warning to Lough Erne jet skiers

Posted: 9:09 am June 19, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

ANYONE planning on venturing out on jet skis or speed boats this summer is reminded that local waterways are governed by speed limits and police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour on the lough.
In recent months, with the warmer weather upon us and with most people holidaying at home again this year, there has been a significant increase in activity on local waterways.
From traditional boating to paddleboarding to hydrocycling, the Erne has been a hive of activity since the lockdown began to lift. This has also included an increase of speed boats and jet skis.
After a busy weekend patrolling Lough Erne in their police boat, Fermanagh PSNI issued a reminder on social media that water speed limits are there to protect all water users, just as road speed limits are for the protection of all road users, and they will be enforced.

