Plan to give voice to rural Fermanagh

RURAL AFFAIRS: PLANS are currently in motion to give a voice to the people of rural Fermanagh, both at county and Stormont level.

From country roads to broadband provision to investment, and a whole host of services and infrastructure in between, it has long been accepted that Fermanagh and other rural areas west of the Bann are frequently forgotten or overlooked by government at various levels.

Counciller Sheamus Greene is in the process of setting up a rural inequalities sub-committee on the Council with his party colleague Cllr Thomas O’Reilly.

Away from the Council, Cllr Greene is also currently considering the possibility of setting up “a group of like-minded people to start a conversation” on how to address the current rural inequalities.

“People in Fermanagh really do need to find a voice or find some way to challenge the likes of this,” Mr Greene said, “Nobody else is going to come in to help us do it.”

