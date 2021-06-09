Owners put Erneside up for rent

ERNESIDE Shopping Centre is up for rent.

The centre, which has been particularly busy in recent weeks as the county reopens following a long lockdown, is currently being advertised as available for lease.

It is understood owners Ellandi, known in the investment industry as shopping centre experts, are seeking a potential leaseholder for the centre, which it bought along with estate asset management firm Tristan Capital Partners in 2015. The companies had bought the centre from the Diageo Pension Trust, which had owned it since it opened in 1998, for a cool £34.25 million.

“The Erneside Shopping Centre is the dominant shopping centre in Enniskillen, providing the town’s principal retail pitch,” the advertisement on propertypal.com states.

“The centre is located within the designated town centre in a picturesque setting on a natural island on the edge of Lower Lough Erne. The scheme provides 157,834sq ft in total of retail and leisure accommodation which is divided into 34 individual units, with two kiosk units and two merchandising units.

“The scheme is anchored by Marks and Spencer, Next and New Look. Other national retailers within the scheme include River Island, Holland and Barrett, Monsoon, Claire’s Accessories and Argos.

“The scheme has a total of 666 car parking spaces, distributed between the multi storey car park and the ground level car park.”

