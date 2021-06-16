One game, one chance, to stay in Division Three

IT’S all to play for this Sunday, when Fermanagh ladies travel to Kinnegad in Westmeath. A Division Three relegation battle with Wicklow awaits, with the winner staying up and the loser dropping down to Division Four.

In a repeat of the 2020 All Ireland Junior final, Fermanagh will line out against the Leinster ladies and they’ll be hoping for the same outcome. Fermanagh landed the coveted title that day beating Wicklow 2-09 to 0-12 at Parnell Park and they will aim to come away with another victory on Sunday afternoon.

2020 is done and dusted now though, says Fermanagh manager Jonny Garrity.

“For us, last year is gone. We’re looking forward now. I’m not sure where their (Wicklow) focus is, but if it’s on last year, then we would be happy with that. We’re looking at this game as a new opportunity to go out and continue our progression. Last year was brilliant but it’s gone now.”

With all the starting team from the Junior final still available to Garrity, he is prepared for another hard fought match.