North’s leaders discuss ideas for old High School site

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill; Maria Nugent-Murphy, Alan Moore and Dr John Porteous from Maple Healthcare Lisnaskea and First Minister Arlene Foster pictured at the former former High School Site in Lisnaskea

SUGGESTIONS: THE First and deputy First Ministers visited the former site of Lisnaskea High School to meet with several local groups who put to them their ideas for the use of the dis-used site.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill met with representatives of the Maple Healthcare in the town, members from South East Fermanagh Foundation and Bunscoil na Traoinaigh about how they would like to see the site being utilised in the future.

“We all want to see this site developed in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, and will continue to work towards that,” Minister O’Neill said.

