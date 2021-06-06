No fun! Calls for Council to improve playparks

THERE have been calls for the playparks in Irvinestown to be “distributed better” to make them more accessible to local families, with large swathes of the town currently without easy access to a park.

Cllr Siobhan Currie, who represents the area, said the lack of playparks across the town must be a focus of the Council’s current work on its playpark strategy, adding this was particularly important with further potential housing developments planned for the area.

“Irvinestown playpark facilities need to be better distributed across the town,” said Cllr Currie.

“As the town has grown over the years, there are whole areas with no access to play facilities within easy reach of peoples’ homes.

“Irvinestown is the third largest town in Fermanagh and has a great facility in the Bawnacre but it’s not ideal for some families who want to pop out to a playpark for 20 minutes, not to mention those without a car at home. I have made, and will continue to make, the case for this to be addressed at Council where we are presently working on a playpark strategy across the district.”

The Sinn Fein councillor added that local constituents had brought up the problem with her.

“A number of parents and concerned residents have highlighted this anomaly to me,” she said. “It is a real issue for those living out the Lack Road, Scallen Road and Dromore Road. Likewise, for those living in Cherryhill and Hillcrest Drive on the Kesh Road, parents and children have nowhere to go that is easy and safely accessible if they are looking for a quick break.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007