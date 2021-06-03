Nathan Carter issues statement following house party

STATEMENT: FOLLOWING the news that police attended a house party at Nathan Carter’s house at the weekend, the country star has released a statement apologising for breaking Covid regulations.

Nathan Carter’s management issued the following statement to the Herald: “My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however, it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”