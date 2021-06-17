Motorists set for summer of delays on border road

Derryhowlaght - Minister Mallon is pictured with Andrew Knox (DfI) at the site ahead of works commencing

ROADWORKS: FERMANAGH motorists are set for a long summer of disruption, with road works planned for the main road to Dublin for the next three months.

On Monday, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced £520,000 for the final phase of the £1.2 million project on the A509 Derrylin Road at Derryhowlaght.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0