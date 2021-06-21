Millions more granted for cross-border canal project

FINANCE: AN ADDITIONAL €6 million has been announced for the Ulster Canal cross-border restoration project on Lough Erne. This brings to €12 million, the total of financial support provided by each of the governments north and south of the border on this stage of the project.

The project will continue work that began 180 years ago when the canal was opened to commercial traffic in 1841, traversing 93 km through Cavan, Monaghan, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh. It was officially closed in 1931.

Pitched by Waterways Ireland as a ‘flagship cross-border project which will bring huge economic benefits to the region’, it is hoped that once reopened will represent a permanent symbol of peace and reconciliation on our island’.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0