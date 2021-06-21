Maggie glad to get ball rolling with first Covid jab

THE FERMANAGH woman who became the first person in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Maggie Keenan, appears on a BBC short video talking about her experience.

In the video, 91-year-old Maggie meets with up with the nurse who administered her headline-grabbing jab on December, 8 last year. She stayed in touch with nurse May Parsons and the two of them have become firm friends.

Maggie said the whole meaning of the fuss around her receiving the first jab at the height of the pandemic was “to get the ball rolling and got people to take this wonderful injection that’s being offered to them.”

When asked what she thinks when she looks back at the momentous snapshot of time, Margaret said “I would’ve sat better and wouldn’t have said this or that and oh, look at my hair.”

She says she was “overwhelmed” that more than 50 million people worldwide have had a Covid-19 vaccination after her and told the BBC that she was also one of the first people to get the BCG vaccination against TB in the 1950s.