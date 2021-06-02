Local DUP throws support behind Arlene

IT’S BEEN an eventful week for outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster, who has been given the full support of her party members here in her native Fermanagh.

In the same week she was awarded £125,000 in libel damages as a result of a defamatory tweet by celebrity doctor Christian Jessen, and as she prepares her last round of papers as First Minister ahead of her departure later this month, the local woman will no doubt be heartened by the public support from her colleagues in the county.

Just days before Minister Poots was ratified as the new party leader last week, and days after First Minister Foster herself raised doubts over the existence of the apparent letter of no confidence that led to her shock resignation announcement, the local branch of the DUP made it clear it did not support the actions of the wider party.

