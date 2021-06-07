Kitchen fitter in demand again as restrictions ease

AM Kitchens has been at the heart of the Derrygonnelly community for 15 years and at the helm of its success is local man and owner, Alan Magee.

From fitting and designing top quality kitchens to custom-built sliderobes and other storage furniture, Alan says that his business would not be where it is today without local support.

“Before I started the kitchens I was doing a bit of fitting for various different kitchen companies around locally, then I decided to take a leap and start out on my own,” Alan told the ‘Herald.

“My business is very much Fermanagh-based, and through word of mouth. It’s all about local support and my business wouldn’t run without it.

“For ten weeks during the first lockdown I wasn’t able to do anything because all of the suppliers had stopped. It was very slow and it’s been a tough time for everyone but things are starting to get busier now.”

While the outbreak of Covid-19 has set unprecedented challenges for local businesses across the county, Alan said that he was “very lucky” to have his workshop based beside his family home.

“Even before Covid I was based at home for about 80 per-cent of the week. It was great to have the workshop over lockdown, I was able to work on various projects to keep me busy and it gave me something to do when I needed to clear my head.

“It’s very much a family run business, with the help of my son. I go out to clients and measure then I come back here to the drawing board and create a plan with the 3D computer.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0