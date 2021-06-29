Killyhommon’s ethos is brought to life in unique murals

AS PART of a redevelopment of their school grounds, the staff and students at Killyhommon Primary School have welcomed the creation of a mural which depicts the different aspects of life and the ethos of the school in rural Boho.

The mural was designed by Fermanagh artist Kevin McHugh and it has three different walls with each one representing a different part of the Boho and adjoining community.

The Killyhommon Primary School principal Reesha Rasdale believes it is very important that the pupils are reminded on a daily basis of the proud heritage that they hail from.

“The three walls reflect firstly school life in all of its forms. Then there is a farming wall which reflects so many of our family backgrounds and interests. Finally, the main mural shows the Boho High Cross which is our school crest, Reyfad stones and Boho’s famous waterfall.”

“The Key Stage Two pupils always cover the topic of Boho in their World Around Us topic. The children learn about the geography and history of their own area. To conclude with this topic, the children receive a guided tour of Boho from some members of Boho Heritage Group, an environmental lesson from Martina O’Neil from Marble Arch Caves Geo Park and a tour of Boho Caves.”

“It is so important that children know where they are from. We are very proud of Boho and the role we have in the community and our school draws great energy from how the community supports us as well.”

Mrs Rasdale first became aware of Kevin McHugh’s work from witnessing different projects that he has completed in the past across the Fermanagh community and she is already planning and thinking about other project that they can commence work on in Killyhommon in the near future.

“I thought that something like this would be fantastic on our school shelter and this was the beginning of our transformation of the school shelter.”

“Kevin was lovely, talking to the children and showing them what he was doing. He had a group out helping to do the undercoat and we let the pupils come up with their list of ideas for the main wall, then he reduced it to the three that worked best. He has a talent that we are all envious of. He is so good with children that the whole project became something they felt part of as he talked them through it all.”

“We are delighted with the mural. It really has brightened up the school to no end. And it’s amazing to see all of the people slowing down for a look as they pass. We are now looking at what other wall can we get done!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007