Huge drop in crime during lockdown

A MASSIVE drop in the number of burglaries from homes and businesses in the Fermanagh district helped reduce crime by 20 per-cent in the lockdown year which ended in April, according to new figures.

The huge decrease has been described as almost a ‘utopian’ position for the PSNI to have experienced.

But the local PSNI District Commander has warned that the sharp reduction may be ‘impossible’ to replicate during the coming year.

Statistics prepared by the PSNI and released at a meeting of the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership last week showed there was a decrease in the number of residential burglaries from 277 to 111 between March 2020 and March 2021, and by 53.3 per-cent in commercial premises.

District Commander, Alywin Barton, attributed the reduction to people working from home.

