Hoy primed and ready for Poland showdown

WITH the 2021 European Rally Championship commencing this weekend, Monea navigator Brian Hoy is eagerly anticipating the return to the gravel, as he re-joins Cathan McCourt for the coming season.

Brian, an experienced navigator has worked with various drivers including Peter Jennings, Neil Harron, Cathan McCourt and most recently Callum Devine, with the duo enjoying plenty of success together, including a standout victory at the 2019 Donegal Harvest Rally.

Now, Hoy is back with the Dromore speedster McCourt for the 2021 season and the pair recently finished 15th in their class, in the Rali Terras d’Aboboreira in Portugal last month, as a pre-season warm-up for the upcoming European Championship.

While Brian was happy with the result, he believes that the run-out gave them a good opportunity to evaluate where their performance level is at and what aspects of their drive needs to be improved upon.

