+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogetherListingHealth & BeautyHospital at home scheme extended across Fermanagh
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Hospital at Home

Hospital at home scheme extended across Fermanagh

Posted: 10:17 am June 12, 2021

A PIONEERING health scheme first introduced in Enniskillen care homes for the elderly has been helping local patients avoid a hospital stay by allowing them to receive care in their own home is set to be expanded.

This week, the Western Trust revealed its ‘Hospital at Home’ initiative had been delivering “impressive results” and had been getting a high level of support from the public, and it now intended to expand it. Over 100 patients have benefited from the scheme since it was introduced in January.

The scheme was first rolled out at the Millcroft, Meadow View, the Graan and the County care Home. The Trust now intends to introduce it across Fermanagh and west Tyrone.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:17 am June 12, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA