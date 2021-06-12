Hospital at home scheme extended across Fermanagh

A PIONEERING health scheme first introduced in Enniskillen care homes for the elderly has been helping local patients avoid a hospital stay by allowing them to receive care in their own home is set to be expanded.

This week, the Western Trust revealed its ‘Hospital at Home’ initiative had been delivering “impressive results” and had been getting a high level of support from the public, and it now intended to expand it. Over 100 patients have benefited from the scheme since it was introduced in January.

The scheme was first rolled out at the Millcroft, Meadow View, the Graan and the County care Home. The Trust now intends to introduce it across Fermanagh and west Tyrone.

