Hogan Heroes’ honoured by Niamh’s creative flair

Niamh Blake designed and made three large murals that are on display at St Michael's College to celebrate the school GAA team winning the MacRory Cup and the Hogan Cup. Niamh Blake is pictured with Principal Mark Henry and Dom Corrigan

ST MICHAEL’S College has recently unveiled three commemorative photo boards which follow its team journey of the historic Hogan Cup winning team of 2019 where the school made history as it won a maiden All-Ireland title in joyous scenes in Croke Park.

These three masterpieces have been innovatively designed and created by Niamh Blake, daughter of St Michael’s College team sponsor Pat. Niamh, a trainee solicitor, has always had a passion for art having studied the subject in her early days of education and she was delighted to be afforded the opportunity to renew her love for art in the project to create these boards.



“I didn’t get to make it to the semi-final but I made it to the Hogan Cup final and it was great to see the boys win it and it is nice to have some memorabilia of it in the school to look back on.”

“I have done Art all through secondary school and I did it for A-Level. I think it was more so a hobby to keep it on after leaving. I didn’t do Art following secondary school but I am still trying to do little things here and there.”

This is not the first time that Niamh has put her artistic skills to the test in working on a major project like the St Michael’s College memorabilia.

In the past, Niamh has designed boards to honour the historic success of sport in St Mary’s College in Belfast and she is already looking forward to embarking on a new project in the near future.



“It is a nice thing to keep going, especially as I am working as a trainee solicitor. I still like doing art here and there when I can and it is something that I enjoy doing.”

Team sponsor Pat Blake believes that these boards, which are sitting pride of place at the assembly hall entrance to the school, will inspire and enthuse future generations of St Michael’s College students to try and emulate the success of this past historic team whenever they come of age.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

