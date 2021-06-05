Heroic shop worker speaks of ‘shock’ at attempted robbery

THE SHOP worker who helped apprehend an attempted robbery suspect last weekhas spoken of his shock at the incident.

Local man, Ben Halligan, was working at Costcutter on the Cornagrade Road last Wednesday when, at around 10.15am, two people entered the shop with their hoods up.

Ben’s mother, Shellin, had just come in shortly before to give him his keys, and he had remarked to her that the pair seemed “a bit funny.”

“I was standing behind the till still chatting to my mum, then all of a sudden there was something up into my back and a hand around in front of me,” he told the ‘Herald.

Ben said that while he did not see a blade, he could feel the male holding something against his back.

With his worried mum still there in front of him, Ben “stood still and assessed the situation.”

“I then just turned around and gave him a shove far enough away so he wasn’t able to do any more damage,” he added.

