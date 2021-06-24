Health centre staff agree to meet councillors

STAFF AT Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea have met local councillors to determine if any “positive changes” can be made in relation to patients’ concerns over not being able to arrange an appointment with their GP.

A statement issued to the Herald said the practice, representatives from the Health and Social Care Board and British Medical Association would meet with local councillors.

“We are sorry that anyone has difficulty accessing primary care services and wish to acknowledge the hard work and professionalism displayed by our staff.”

One of the councillors who attended the meeting, Garbhan McPhillips, said he and his family had first-hand experience of the difficulties in booking an appointment and seeing a GP face-to -face.

This not an isolated problem to our practice,” Cllr McPhillips said, “This is happening in other practices throughout the North.”

