+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogetherListingHealth & BeautyHealth centre staff agree to meet councillors
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Maple Medical Centre, Lisnaskea

Health centre staff agree to meet councillors

Posted: 9:18 am June 24, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

STAFF AT Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea have met local councillors to determine if any “positive changes” can be made in relation to patients’ concerns over not being able to arrange an appointment with their GP.

A statement issued to the Herald said the practice, representatives from the Health and Social Care Board and British Medical Association would meet with local councillors.

“We are sorry that anyone has difficulty accessing primary care services and wish to acknowledge the hard work and professionalism displayed by our staff.”

Advertisement

One of the councillors who attended the meeting, Garbhan McPhillips, said he and his family had first-hand experience of the difficulties in booking an appointment and seeing a GP face-to -face.

This not an isolated problem to our practice,” Cllr McPhillips said, “This is happening in other practices throughout the North.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:18 am June 24, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA