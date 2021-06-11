+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh Ladies manager Jonny Garrity

Garrity looking to build on Down game in bid to stay up

Posted: 3:01 pm June 11, 2021
NO excuses, this has been a disappointing league campaign for Jonny Garrity and Fermanagh. The reigning junior champions have yet to seal a win and after a third loss on the bounce, at Brewster Park last weekend.
 
There was an air of disappointment for the Tyrone native, yet there were some positives.
 
“Overall, I am disappointed, but this was another much improved performance from us, so much better than the last time out and I always believed we had enough to win the game against Down. We had a good spell after the break but we needed to build on that, we went close but missed several chances.”
 
Last year’s All Ireland finalists Wicklow, once again under Mark Murnaghan are familiar opponents for Fermanagh and stand between the Erne side and relegation. It’s not what Garrity would have hoped for.
 
