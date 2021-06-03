Family welcome ‘long overdue’ gambling reforms

WELCOME REFORMS: THE FAMILY of a Fermanagh man who took his own life because of a gambling addiction, have welcomed the news that some of the gambling reforms they have been campaigning for will be introduced by Stormont.

Sadie and Peter Keogh lost their son, Lewis in 2013. Since then, the couple have been lobbying local politicians and the executive for reforms they believe could spare other families their grief.

Last week, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, announced the first reforms for the gambling industry in 35 years which, she admitted were ‘long overdue’.

Among the new changes, which will come into effect in the next few weeks, is a ban on children playing gaming machines, powers to impose a levy on gambling operators, making gambling contracts enforceable in law and the establishment of a mandatory code of practice for those holding gambling licences.

Sadie and Pete, who run “Gambling With Lives”, a local support group for families bereaved by gambling addiction, said the new laws are a “positive start” but added there is still a way to go.

