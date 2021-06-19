Ezra raises £3,500 from charity marathon

FOUR-year old Ezra McCleery clocked up the miles in May as he took on the audacious challenge of running a marathon over the month to raise money for the Moorfields Eye charity.

Ezra was diagnosed with a rare condition known as congenital glaucoma and after several referrals he was sent to the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, where he underwent surgery for several other different forms of medical treatment.

During that time, Ezra’s parents Sharon and Kyle, took on a number of different fundraising initiatives for the charity and now Ezra himself has got in on the act and he has raised an incredible £3,500 for the hospital.

Ezra’s mum Sharon believes that it is vitally important that everyone try and do their bit to help those charities which bring so much good to people’s lives and she is hopeful that this money may help with the research into finding a cure for people suffering from congenital glaucoma.

“Whenever he was maybe one, myself and my husband did a walk for an eye hospital walk.

“They organise it themselves every year and we went and did it whenever Ezra was one and we raised some good money for the Moorefield Eye Hospital then.”

“With Covid and lockdown and everything, we knew that charities aren’t raising money and it is hard to fundraise and we just thought that we would do something to try and help out. We didn’t expect to raise as much as we did but it was good.”

“The condition that Ezra has is congenital glaucoma.

“It is very rare but the consultant that was working with Ezra hoped that there would be a cure in his lifetime but it obviously takes a lot of research and development to do that.”

“The money that we have contributed will go towards all research but hopefully this will help.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007