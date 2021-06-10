+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Exciting adventure begins for Workhouse bursary holders
From left, Kevin Boggs (Bursary Representative), Michael McAlister (Principal SWC), Nicholas O'Shiel (Governing Board Chair SWC), Angela Lavin (Senior Investment Manager Heritage Lottery), Councillor Diana Armstrong (Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Robert Fitzpatrick (Heritage Education and Skills Co-ordinator at SWC) and Sean Allen (Bursary Representative). Picture: Ronan McGrade

Exciting adventure begins for Workhouse bursary holders

Posted: 5:18 pm June 10, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A GROUP of trainee trade and craftsmen have been getting to work on an ambitious heritage project in Enniskillen.
As part of a collaboration between the local Council and the South West College (SWC), a group of local bursary holders had their first opportunity to get to work on the project to restore the Enniskillen Workhouse.
Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the Enniskillen Workhouse project will see the Workhouse Entrance Block restored to create an entrepreneurship and heritage hub. This will ensure that it maintains its history and plays an important part in the local area’s future. From the outset the project is providing opportunities for 12 individuals to achieve an NVQ Level 3 heritage skills (construction) qualification, meaning news skills and qualifications will be created and carried into the future.
So far, bursary holders have been matched with an employer or organisation committed to the heritage, with whom they have been given a paid placement position. Now, the second stage of the placement can begin, as the bursary holders are given the opportunity to get on site and play their part in restoring the workhouse, a project which is due for completion in August 2022.
Sean Allan, from Kinawley, studies level 3 heritage skills stone masonry and is employed as an bursary holder with Enda Monaghan.

