DUP and Sinn Fein take top spots on Council
Chris McCaffrey

DUP and Sinn Fein take top spots on Council

Posted: 6:02 pm June 2, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S ALL change at the local Council, with the DUP and Sinn Fein now ‘power sharing’ locally after taking over the top spots in the chamber.
The Council’s AGM was held last night (Tuesday), where the two parties were due to assume the posts of chairman and vice-chairman for the year ahead. They take over from the UUP’s Cllr Diana Armstrong and the SDLP’s John Coyle, who had held the posts in the year just past. 

It had been expected in some quarters that Fermanagh woman Cllr Deborah Erskine was to be the DUP’s pick for chair this year. However, prior to going to press, the ‘Herald had it confirmed by the DUP that Omagh’s Cllr Errol Thompson was to be the party’s nomination. 

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s pick for the vice-chairman’s role was Fermanagh man, Cllr Chris McCaffrey, who will be the youngest person to hold the post.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

