Disruption expected with town centre street closure

MOTORISTS in Enniskillen should expect some disruption next week, when a town centre street is due to be closed entirely for resurfacing.

As part of the ongoing Enniskillen Public Realm works, Darling Street will be closed from Monday, June 7 until Sunday, June 13. The street will be shut off to traffic to facilitate the carriageway resurfacing works, however pedestrians will still be able to access the street as the footpaths will remain open.

In a letter sent to local businesses in the area, contractors for the £5 million scheme, FP McCann, said the works would also impact nearby streets.

“As you will know, works are continuing on the Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, which includes the resurfacing of the carriageway,” they told businesses. “For Darling Street, including Wesley Street and the junction where Darling Street and Halls Lane meet, we plan to carry out these works on Monday, June 7 to Sunday, June 13.

“Darling Street will be closed to enable these works to be carried out, with a localised closing of the Church Street/Halls Lane junction in the evening time. Footpaths will remain open during this period.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0