Dalradian Community Support Tops £1M

Additional funding of £4m to be provided during mine operations

After its first decade in Northern Ireland, support from Dalradian for charities and community organisations across Tyrone and Fermanagh has reached £1.1 million.

Most of the grants and donations have been provided through the Dalradian Community Fund (formerly known as the Tyrone Fund).

Dalradian’s ambition is to spread the benefits of our project as widely as possible and, so far, more than 600 local groups have been supported. These include sports clubs, environmental projects, charities, community groups, schools, play groups and youth clubs.

This year the Fund was extended to include groups in both Fermanagh and Tyrone and almost 100 groups have already been awarded grants.

Dalradian will also provide future support through a £4 million (minimum) community fund once its underground gold-copper-silver mine becomes operational. This is an integral part of the project’s planning application.

Long-term support

Modern mining projects bring prosperity to the areas in which they operate – as the experience of mines in the Republic of Ireland has demonstrated over recent decades. They do so by improving local people’s skills, improving infrastructure, helping communities thrive and providing opportunities for other local businesses – all while respecting the environment.

By creating long-term, well-paid local jobs (the average Dalradian salary will be almost twice the Northern Ireland average) we will help create sustainable communities. The Fund allows us to provide further support to our community, helping build the capacity of grassroot groups.

According to Peter McKenna, Dalradian’s Community Relations Manager: “In the last 12 months people across our community have risen to the challenge of the pandemic. It’s been a pleasure to use the Dalradian Community Fund to help support them in this work.

“We are fortunate to have so many community organisations committed to improving the quality of our everyday lives and they should be applauded.

“Over the past decade we’ve also been able to develop long-term relationships some groups. Their imagination has allowed us to support sports, social care, local events and even a project to secure match funding for environmental projects in the Owenkillew River. Working together has helped deliver some great results and we’re keen to keep following this approach when the mine is operational.”

Applications for the Dalradian Community Fund open twice yearly. The next round of funding opens on 7th June for applications. For more information on the Fund, visit dalradian.com/community