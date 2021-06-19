Brollagh staff and pupils belittled

THE REMOVAL of property from the fated St Mary’s High School in Brollagh has been likened to “bailiffs moving in.”

The comments were made by Erne West independent councillor Bernice Swift at last week’s meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council when she described what was happening at the school as “belittling and degrading treatment” of staff and pupils.

Sinn Féin councillor and Garrison local, Anthony Feely, said children and their parents have no choice but watch as their school has been gradually cleared of lockers, desks, books and home economics equipment.

“Kids are seeing this with their own eyes,” Cllr Feely said, “It’s like rubbing salt in the wound. “It shouldn’t be done at all but why not wait until July and August when the school is off?”

SDLP councillor Adam Gannon weighed into the discussion to say: “It’s just not fair on the kids, having what they need for education removed from in front of them.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0