Appointment: Michelle Jones (North-West News Group)

North-West News Group welcome the recent appointment of Michelle Jones to the role of Business Development Manager. Michelle, a native of South Africa relocated to the northwest last year and brings with her a wealth of experience in media and customer focused marketing solutions.

Michelle is responsible for the commercial activities of the group and relishes any opportunity to meet with local business owners and managers to develop their marketing plans. The new Business Development Manager spoke to us recently about her past experience and her new team:

Experience

“With 25 years of media and marketing experience to my name, I am the Business Development Manager of North-West News Group and I lead our extremely talented team. Our main aim is to assist our partners in terms of their marketing strategies and goals, using our many years of experience to help achieve the best possible outcome.

“I began my career in Cape Town, South Africa, where I spent over 25 years working as a Business Development Executive and Manager for one of the most popular daily newspapers in the Western Cape before moving into tourism publishing, magazine marketing and multi-media services. I gained a lot of insight into how a business is run and what works in terms of marketing and

developing brands, as well as how brands should communicate with potential customers.

The Business Development Team

“North-West News Group which celebrates 120 years in business this year, currently has a great Business Development team of Darren Pritchard, Sean McIntosh, Steven Craig and Gary Doherty-

McClenaghan, who are ready to guide local businesses to improve their foot flow and brand identity. Supported by our range of popular local print and digital products, they can offer clients

unrivalled opportunities to take the next step into multi-media marketing solutions.

“Our team will specifically focus on local areas they are familiar with. In fact, most of them live in their specialist area, giving them a wide level of local knowledge and understanding from a firsthand perspective. We keep abreast with the trends of the market place, with the help of a digital team, managed by Linsay Fenton, while our marketing team of Mairead Kelly and Catherine Cassidy conduct informative surveys behind the scenes for added insight into the locality. We also boast a fantastic graphic design and creative studio, led by Eugene Duffy, which creates attractive, creative designs which can be tailored to our business partner’s tastes.

Kaizen and North-West News Group Merge

“North-West News Group, which last year acquired Kaizen Print and Kaizen Brand Evolution, can now offer a bespoke print, digital and branding solution service to all its clients in addition to a full range of editorial and marketing solutions available through its spectrum of newspaper, digital and social media platforms.

“We help our partners and clients to achieve success and our editorial teams can offer advice with quality writing and ideas to create the best bespoke advertisement possible. We are very proud at North-West News Group and Kaizen to offer a very professional service to assist our clients in this post-Covid world, and we look forward to speaking with you soon.”

To set up a meeting or connect with Michelle simply email m.jones@northwestnewsgroup.com or call (028) 8224 3444.