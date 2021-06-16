Appeal for fresh inquest into Belturbet bombing

APPEAL: THE FAMILIES of the two teenagers killed in the Belturbet bomb almost 50 years ago have called on the Irish Attorney General to open fresh inquests into their deaths.

Solicitors from KRW Law, representing the families, have lodged an application seeking the new inquests into the deaths of 16-year-old Patrick Stanley and 15-year-old Geraldine O’Reilly, who were killed when a loyalist car bomb exploded on Belturbet Main Street in December 1972.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0