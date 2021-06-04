+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Angry patients 'pulling their hair out' over GP phone access
Angry patients ‘pulling their hair out’ over GP phone access

Posted: 4:47 pm June 4, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THOUSANDS of people in the Lisnaskea area are ‘pulling their hair out’ in anger and frustration at not being able to arrange an appointment with their GP.

The issue of telephone consultations due to Covid has caused problems for many patients in Fermanagh who find it difficult to get through to their local practice.

However, Cllr Sheamus Greene claims difficulties with getting through to Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea pre-date the pandemic and is demanding an urgent meeting with management.

Cllr Greene has commended the efforts made by staff, but questioned why an email and letter that he sent to the health centre over two weeks ago to find out what could be done to rectify the situation had been ignored. 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

