Ambassador relives a life well travelled

Growing up in rural Monea, a young Seán Hoy watched in awe as his late father Eamonn dedicated his life to charitable work and community service during his 23-year long career as a leader of the Fermanagh branch of the global organisation Concern Worldwide.

Indeed, at just 21-years old, Seán himself decided that he ought to do more in the world and he packed his bags and set off to Sudan in 1985 to work voluntary for the same organisation as his father in a country which was then severely ravaged by famine.

For the past 30 years, Fermanagh man Seán Hoy has worked in various countries, firstly as a Concern volunteer and now as the Irish Ambassador to Brazil.

Mark McGoldrick caught up with Ambassador Hoy this week to hear what life is like in South America and how a man from Fermanagh ended up working for the Irish Government in some of the most underprivileged parts of the world.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0