+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAmbassador relives a life well travelled
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Ambassador relives a life well travelled

Posted: 10:30 am June 6, 2021

Growing up in rural Monea, a young Seán Hoy watched in awe as his late father Eamonn dedicated his life to charitable work and community service during his 23-year long career as a leader of the Fermanagh branch of the global organisation Concern Worldwide.
Indeed, at just 21-years old, Seán himself decided that he ought to do more in the world and he packed his bags and set off to Sudan in 1985 to work voluntary for the same organisation as his father in a country which was then severely ravaged by famine.

For the past 30 years, Fermanagh man Seán Hoy has worked in various countries, firstly as a Concern volunteer and now as the Irish Ambassador to Brazil.
Mark McGoldrick caught up with Ambassador Hoy this week to hear what life is like in South America and how a man from Fermanagh ended up working for the Irish Government in some of the most underprivileged parts of the world.

 

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:30 am June 6, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA