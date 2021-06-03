+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PSNI bomb disposal team attended a suspect device at Cornagrade, Enniskillen around lunchtime on St Patrick's Day.

Alleged ‘CIRA member’ charged with terrorism offences

Posted: 1:18 pm June 3, 2021

COURT: AN alleged high-ranking member of the Continuity IRA (CIRA) has been remanded in custody on charges related to the recovery of a firearm believed to have been used to fire shots at Enniskillen PSNI station on March, 17.

The arrest came after an anti-terrorism investigation was sparked by calls to media outlets using a recognised codeword. 

Gabriel Meehan (42) from Pound Street, Irvinestown allegedly had a shotgun, ammunition, mobile phones and details of a vehicle belonging to security force personnel when police officers searched his home on March, 30 following three phonecalls warning of dissident republican activity in Newtownbutler and Enniskillen earlier this year. 

The search of Meehan’s home followed an incident on March, 13 when a phonecall warning a device had been left on the Newtownbutler to Clones Road on the Fermanagh border.

On March, 14 another telephoned coded warning purporting to be made by the North Fermanagh CIRA warned that a device had been left at the Lough Shore area of Enniskillen and that the dissident group had fired shots at Enniskillen PSNI station. 

Police found what they described as a ‘viable device’ at Lough Shore path on St Patrick’s Day.

A detective chief inspector told Strabane Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

In court, the defence stressed Mr Meehan assures he has left Republican Sinn Fein and wants to concentrate on his children. But, the prosecution said: “Police believe he is a high-ranking member of the CIRA. No amount of bail conditions could obviate the risks.”

Meehan will appear by video link at Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court next month.

