Ann Kilgallen

Trust pinpoints its ‘over-arching demands’ after Covid

Posted: 9:42 am May 22, 2021

PRIORITIES: The Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen, has told a recent media briefing entitled “Rebuild” the three over-arching demands for the Trust following the pandemic.

Dr Kilgallen listed equity of treatment, providing access to the most urgent services and reducing the rate of transmission as the Trust’s priorities.

Among the other priorities discussed was cancer and time-critical surgery and other time-sensitive procedures. Orthopaedic treatments endure the longest waiting lists with a waiting time of up to six years for a knee replacement. 

