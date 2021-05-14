Questions over hospitality reopening fiasco

AN ENNISKILLEN councillor has questioned the Executive as to “why” emergency legislation was not drafted to ensure that all outdoor bars, pubs and restaurants could reopen.

The SDLP’s Paul Blake told the Herald, “We all witnessed the embarrassing situation over the weekend when bars after being given a presumptive date to open, only to find that the goalposts had moved at the last possible minute for them.

“Bars and restaurants contribute massively to our local economy and have had to bide their time throughout the pandemic.

“Many spent thousands updating their outdoor spaces, purchasing stock, ensuring they were safe to accommodate people in a socially distant manner. Only to be told at the last possible minute that although it was ok 12 months ago, it’s not ok now.

“How pods erected to protect people from the pandemic and the inclement Fermanagh weather is not compliant with legislation from 2007.”

