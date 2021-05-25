Pupils take ‘new normal’ in their stride

WHILE the Covid-19 pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, it would appear that staff and pupils from Lisnaskea’s Naíscoil an Traonaigh have taken the twists and turns of the ‘new normal’ in their stride.

As parents and teachers faced extraordinary pressures due to the demands of remote learning. A spokeswoman from Naíscoil an Traonaigh spoke to the Herald about the challenges, “Remote learning presented a huge challenge for all educational settings.

“However, following the initial, no warning lockdown, we were better prepared this time around. We were able to source very good age and stage appropriate activities and provide children with all the necessary resources.

“They responded by sending in pictures of their work which was lovely to see. We recognised that children missed seeing and hearing the voices of staff and friends and we did our best to address this by the use of video demonstrations of the activities, staff reading Irish language stories to the children and group zoom calls with staff and children.”

While a number of last minute decisions by the Executive to close schools allowed very little time for extensive planning.

Staff at Naíscoil an Traonaigh admit that “strong parental engagement and constant communication” helped them rise to the challenge on every occasion.

“We have a very active Management Committee and a close working relationship between staff. Constant communication between all via zoom, phone and whatsapp groups all contributed to what we believe was a positive response to the lockdown of our service.

“Staff met onsite weekly to plan and prepare resource packs for collection. The Naíscoil team were also aware of the additional challenge for parents in supporting their children in such unprecedented times.

“With this in mind and to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, children’s yoga concepts and mindfulness meditation training, was offered to all parents.”

Looking to the future staff are excited to see pupils returning and settling into their daily routine.

“We feel that they have missed out on so much socially and also with regard to their progression in Irish Language Immersion Education.

“Our fervent hope is that there will be no further disruption for the rest of the school year and beyond.”

