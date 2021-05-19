Pupils make history at first Confirmation at Montiagh

THE SACRAMENT of Confirmation was celebrated for the first time in the history of St Patrick’s Chapel in Montiagh last week.

Five pupils from the St Joseph’s Primary School P7 class were confirmed in the church.

Since St Joseph’s Church in Ederney can only cater for 22 families during these times of covid restrictions, the parish had to hold two ceremonies this year and it was decided the children of families who live in the Montiagh area could, for the first time, have the opportunity to receive the sacrament in their own Church.

