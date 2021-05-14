PSNI issue warning after spate of overnight car thefts

Police in Enniskillen are investigating reports of the theft of a car, and thefts from a number of vehicles, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday 13th May).

Sergeant Balfour said: “Police received a report that a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf had been stolen from the Kilmore Green area of Lisnaskea.

“It’s believed to have been taken some time between 10pm on Wednesday 12th May and 6.25am yesterday (Thursday 13th May).

“We are also investigating reports of the theft of a number of items from vehicles in the Fortview Park area of Lisbellaw, and the Moorlough Road and Castle Lane areas of Lisnaskea.

“Items reported stolen include a mobile phone, a small sum of money, and a pair of designer sunglasses.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 210 of 13/05/21.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind the public never to leave valuables of any kind in unattended vehicles, and always make sure that your vehicle is locked. Please don’t make it easy for the opportunistic thief.”

