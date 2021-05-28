Noble to lead Team Ireland at Paris Olympics

Gavin Noble will go down in history as one of Fermanagh’s most successful athletes. The Fermangh Herald has learned that the Enniskillen-native has been selected to lead the Ireland Olympic Team at the Paris Games in 2024.

In a career that stretched for over 10 years, Gavin represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at multiple major world events, topped off by a memorable appearance at the London 2012 Olympic Games where he finished in 23rd place in the triathlon event.

Despite having hung up the racing shoes, Gavin has continued to stay involved in the sport that he loves and he has now been selected as the Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympics where he will be entrusted to lead the Ireland delegation in their hunt for silverware.

Reflecting on his overall career in athletics, Gavin feels very privileged to have been able to experience so much and now be trusted with the highly prestigious role of leading his country on the international stage.

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to lead in Paris and naturally it was a proud moment.