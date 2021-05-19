New tenant found for TP Topping site

THE NEW owners of the old T P Topping site on the Dublin Road in Enniskillen have found a tenant, the Fermanagh Herald has learned.

The news that the long-standing Topping site has been leased will be welcomed by those who want to see the east side of Enniskillen town centre developed.

It also means, however, there will be one less empty building available to rent as an alternative to the out-of-town retail park proposed for the former Unipork site.

When David Mahon Properties bought the Topping site in 2019 it was on the market for £1.5m. Last week, it was listed on PropertyPal for rent at £30,000 a year and, when the Herald spoke to one of the company’s directors he confirmed the company had now found a tenant for the empty property.

