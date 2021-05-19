+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Maternity staff face 'verbal abuse' over visiting restrictions
Maternity staff face ‘verbal abuse’ over visiting restrictions

Posted: 3:01 pm May 19, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

MATERNITY STAFF at SWAH have faced “verbal abuse” and “harassment” over visiting restrictions not updated by the Trust.
The easing of maternity restrictions initially came as welcome news, however hope changed to disappointment after a number of mothers-to-be seen their partner denied access over the past week despite the change of rule.
The Trust was accused of providing couples with “misleading information” after reports surfaced online that partners had been “turned away” with calls for the Trust to give mothers-to-be clarification as to why.

Posted: 3:01 pm May 19, 2021
