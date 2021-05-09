+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogetherListingFood & DrinkMarty moves The Street Kitchen menu & venue
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Marty moves The Street Kitchen menu & venue

Posted: 6:38 pm May 9, 2021

GREEN SHOOTS: Enniskillen chef, Marty McAdam, shows the green shoots of recovery are taking root in the town following the pandemic with the announcement that he is moving his “The Street Kitchen” concept  to permanent premises at Paget Lane.

Still in Magee’s Spirit Store for now, Marty found just the right intimate setting with open-plan kitchen and is “ready to go” with all his plans. Now for the re-fit…

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:38 pm May 9, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA