Lough Erne RNLI crews urge boaters to be prepared

AS THE summer fast approaches, anyone planning to venture out on the lough is being urged to ensure they have all their safety measures and equipment up to date, following a busy weekend for local lifeboat crews.

The RNLI have reminded boaters of the importance of having a way to call for help if they need it, and to make sure they have the proper charts of the lough, after volunteer crews from both its Fermanagh stations helped a total of seven people, including four children, on Saturday and Sunday.

