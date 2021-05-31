+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogetherListingEntertainmentLocals getting a taste for the ‘new norm’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Gerry Burns from Charlies Bar with Arther Roche and Kevin Kettyles last Monday

Locals getting a taste for the ‘new norm’

Posted: 11:00 am May 31, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

GREAT TO BE BACK: LOCAL businesses have told the Herald of their relief and delight to be back where they belong: serving food and drink to their ‘loyal customers’. 

Publicans spoke about how some lifelong customers had missed the social aspect of going to their local while, food outlets explained how the takeaway service they operated during lockdowns was the ‘make or break’ decider for the future sustainability of their business.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:00 am May 31, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA