Leading a positive pathway out of the Covid pandemic

THE PATHWAY to recovery from the pandemic for Fermanagh is looking increasingly positive this week but comes with a warning that a fourth wave of the virus could be on its way in autumn unless we stay on message.

Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Anne Kilgallen, told an online meeting of managers and leaders that if another wave of the virus hits Fermanagh in the latter part of this year she expects it to be a “small spike [in cases] in line with normal winter pressures and associated with normal rates of respiratory disease.”

Entitled “Rebuild”, the aim of the meeting was to inform the media and public of the Trust’s planned pathway out of the pandemic and back to normal service.

There was much positive news on virus incident rates, numbers of deaths, vaccine uptake and rules for people visiting loved ones in the future.

