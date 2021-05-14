+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘L’ drivers get go ahead for practical test after long

Posted: 5:13 pm May 14, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH learners got the go ahead to book their practical driving tests this week, after news emerged that around 8,000 people from the north were in the queue when the portal opened at 10am on Monday.
While the DVA is recruiting extra examiners and offering evening appointments to help deal with the backlog of practical driving tests, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not that will be the case for Enniskillen.
SDLP councillor John Coyle, pictured below, said it has been a frustrating time for all learners drivers, and that his “heart goes out” to young people who have been affected by this due to Covid.

