Green light for bypass

AFTER decades of unfulfilled promises and false starts, it was announced yesterday (Tuesday) the Enniskillen bypass has finally been given the green light for construction.

However, local representatives have vowed to keep the pressure on now to ensure the funding is released to prevent another “false dawn” for the county.

Yesterday Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, pictured left, announced her intention to proceed with the £30 million project and make the necessary statutory orders. She said the project was in keeping with her aim to redress “regional imbalance” and plans for a “green recovery” following the pandemic.

“The necessary scheme development work has now been completed and I am pleased to announce a decision to proceed with the scheme in Enniskillen,” she said.

Minister Mallon noted the scheme would alleviate traffic congestion in the town and improve journey times by around 50 percent, as well as improving air quality.

“I acutely recognise that this scheme is of significant importance to the town of Enniskillen and the surrounding area,” she said.

“It will provide a new transport link to the southern side of the town, improving the connection between the A4 Dublin Road and the A4 Sligo Road.”

