From the forward line to ‘Line of Duty’ for Tomás

AS ‘Line of Duty’ reached its climax on Sunday night last, Fermanagh man Adrian Dunbar and his AC-12 colleagues cracked the case and exposed DSI Ian Buckells, played by Roslea descendant Nigel Boyle, as the fourth man in the corrupt police organisation ‘H’.

As the show drew to a conclusion, long-term crime suspect Darren

Hunter was dragged to the cells after he was found to have been

involved in the murder of Lawrence Christopher, and unbeknown to many, it was a well known Fermanagh footballer who marched Hunter to the holding cells in Hillside Lane Prison.

The officer who marched Hunter to the cell was none other than current Kinawley Brian Borus and former Fermanagh sharp shooter Tomás Corrigan.

