Fracking research to continue despite opposition
Fracking research to continue despite opposition

Posted: 5:13 pm May 13, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

DESPITE the strong local opposition to fracking in Fermanagh being repeated time and time again, Economy Minister Diane Dodds appears intent on continuing with “research” on the practice here in the county.
As reported in the Herald last week, the consultancy firm hired by the Department of the Economy to carry out the research into the highly controversial process of extracting gas, officially known as hydraulic fracturing, was left in no doubt as to the local opposition to the practice here in Fermanagh.
At a special meeting held recently with Hatch Regeneris, the councillors present made the local opposition to fracking of any kind clear in no uncertain terms, pointing to the risks to local health and to the local economy, which depends on tourism
Minister Dodds has since written to the Council noting its opposition to fracking, and said “both environmental and health impacts will be given due consideration” when it comes to deciding whether to grant the licences.
However the DUP minister, who is married to Fermanagh man Nigel Dodds, added the research into fracking here would be continuing and asked the Council for its view on how it should proceed.

