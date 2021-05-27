Fermanagh to lose out on temporary testing centre

IT HAS been confirmed that there will be no temporary testing centres opened in Fermanagh to help deal with the backlog of practical driving tests caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this, two extra testing centres will open later this month in Tyrone, as well as Belfast and Coleraine.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesman told the Herald, “The DVA is working to provide additional capacity for driving tests. There are no plans to open a temporary test centre in the Fermanagh area.”

The news will come as a shock to learner drivers here in Fermanagh, and for the many who have already waited over one year to sit their practical exam.

When practical tests resumed in the North in late April, a priority booking system was put in place by the Driver Vehicle Agency NI (DVA).

It was estimated that around 22,000 customers held a private car theory test pass certificate and had not booked their practical test.

While the DVA has also made plans to increase its capacity by recruiting extra examiners and offer evening appointments, it would appear that Fermanagh has yet again lost out despite the overwhelming demand.

Speaking in relation to the four new testing centres that will be set up in Belfast, Coleraine, Cookstown and Omagh, a DVA spokesman said, “The DVA is currently training new driving examiners and, when this training is completed, the DVA will allocate resources to these temporary test centres and confirm the dates of opening through nidirect and social media channels.

“In addition, the DVA will write to all Approved Driving Instructors to advise of these new arrangements.”

